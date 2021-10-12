CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Iconic Hudson Valley Children’s Playground Co-Founder Passes Away

By Val
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The co-founder of a popular, accessible, children's playground in the Hudson Valley has passed away at age 65. Clare Moran was an active member of the Hudson Valley for many years. Since 2007 she had worked as a Clerk in the Town of East Fishkill Assessor's Office, volunteered as an EMT and was a Vice President and Liertenant with the East Fishkill Rescue Squad, and also spent time a Director for Hillside Lake Fire Company. She was likely most notably known as the co-founder of Julie's Jungle in Hopewell Junction, a playgound that provided the opportunity for children of ALL abilities to play with one another.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Legendary Hudson Valley Diner Goes Up For Sale After 30 Years

A favorite Hudson Valley diner is looking for the right owner to take over its legacy. Hudson Valley residents take their diners very seriously. From Poughkeepsie to Middletown to Newburgh to Kingston, there are dozens of legendary diners throughout the region that serve up delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner selections faster than lighting.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue Seeking Donations for Penny Social

You know we love to help out a good cause, especially when it's locally based, and even more when it helps out our furriest community members. CARE of DC, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County is planning a Penny Social on Saturday October 23rd at the Knights of Columbus located at 1278 Rt. 9G in Hyde Park, and they're looking for raffle item donations. If you are interested in contributing, you can contact the team at 845.447.2273.
HYDE PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fully Embrace Fall at These 13 Hudson Valley Cideries

Last weekend finally brought the chilly fall weather to the Hudson Valley. With that, we are reminded that there are only a few short weeks left to enjoy the outdoors without freezing our butts off. One of my personal favorite fall activities is to reap the benefits of the Hudson...
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue in Urgent Need of Cat Food

Anything that has to do with animals, I'm all ears. There are so many organizations within the Hudson Valley that care for homeless pets and animals in need. While they are doing their part, it's important that we do ours to not only help them out, but the community as well more than ever.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
City
Hopewell Junction, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
City
Fishkill, NY
Hudson, NY
Obituaries
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Dutchess County Pizzeria Closes Its Doors After 31 Years of Service

Let’s face it. Getting the perfect slice of pizza is not always easy. And once you find it, you feel like you’ve struck gold. I actually found what I consider the perfect pizza a few years ago, and I have brought my family and friends to try it. They all agree. Just the perfect crispy crust, right amount of sauce and cheese, and at a fair price. Well, I just found out that I will no longer be able to get my favorite pizza.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Hudson Valley#Volunteers#Clerk#Emt#Julie S Jungle
94.3 Lite FM

Long Closed Poughkeepsie Diner Finally Being Renovated

Does anybody from the Poughkeepsie or Dutchess County area remember the Arlington Diner? Or maybe you knew it as the Pleasant Valley Diner, or perhaps the 44 Diner. No matter what the name, the diner, which is on Route 44 (Dutchess Turnpike), has been closed for quite a while. There was a sign in the window that said under renovation, but after a couple of years of looking at that sign I was beginning to doubt the diner would ever be renovated. I may have been wrong.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Philly Cheesesteak Shop By Philly Native is Closed

A Philadelphia native who shared his original Philly cheesesteak recipe with the Hudson Valley appears to have closed his eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

One Hudson Valley Police Department Announced an Important New Take Me Home Program

Today (October18, 2021) The Town of Lloyd Police Department announced that their Take Me Home program is officially off and running. Take Me Home programs have been successfully run in police departments around the United States. According to an online article from the Lee's Summit Missouri Police Department the program was originally developed by the Pensacola Florida Police Department to help people who need special assistance during an emergency.
LLOYD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
94.3 Lite FM

Mysterious Creature Seen in Wurtsboro Swamp Leaves Many Guessing

What could this thing possibly be? The photo is leaving many fishermen and wildlife enthusiasts in the Hudson Valley wildlife enthusiast scratching their heads. When they reboot The X-Files I think it's safe to say that Mulder and Scully have few mysteries to look into around here. I'm starting to think that we live in the valley of the weird because of the things just keep getting stranger and stranger around here.
WILDLIFE
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Businesses

We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Witches on Paddle Boards Taking Over Sleepy Hollow, New York

Us either, that is until now. The celebration of everything Halloween in the month of October is going strong all across the Hudson Valley. There are so many events taking place, from "trunk-or-treats" to haunted attractions, just about something for everyone including witches. Not your everyday, run-of-the-mill witches', we're talking witches' that can paddle board.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Free Breakfast Burritos Are Coming to Hudson Valley Taco Bells

To mark the return of the breakfast menu to Taco Bell, the company is celebrating by giving out free breakfast burritos at participating locations. The fast food giant first introduced breakfast in 2014, and then expanded their menu just days before the COVID lockdowns in March 2020. Taco Bell then temporarily paused breakfast their restaurants, according to CNN. That is until Thursday, October 21.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Road Near Syracuse, New York is So Haunted, It’s Closed at Night

In Baldwinsville, New York, near Syracuse there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy