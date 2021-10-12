Iconic Hudson Valley Children’s Playground Co-Founder Passes Away

Does anybody from the Poughkeepsie or Dutchess County area remember the Arlington Diner? Or maybe you knew it as the Pleasant Valley Diner, or perhaps the 44 Diner. No matter what the name, the diner, which is on Route 44 (Dutchess Turnpike), has been closed for quite a while. There was a sign in the window that said under renovation, but after a couple of years of looking at that sign I was beginning to doubt the diner would ever be renovated. I may have been wrong.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO