What if I told you that every time you write a check, swipe your credit card, or deposit money into your bank account you had to report it to government? If I said you are no longer allowed to buy your children clothes, order a meal, or loan a loved one money without notifying the IRS? If you’re like me, you’d say something like, “this is America. It’s none of the government’s business. We don’t do that in a free country.” Well, if the President’s $4.3 trillion reconciliation package becomes law, that is exactly what we would be forced to do in this country.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO