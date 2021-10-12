Pocatello Regional Airport begins master plan update

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Regional Airport are kicking off the Pocatello Regional Airport Master Plan update Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. An airport master plan is a comprehensive study of an airport and describes the short-, medium- and long-term development needs to safely meet future demand. The end result of the process will be a well-defined roadmap for the next 20 years of the airfield and terminal infrastructure needs at Pocatello Regional Airport.