Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Regional Airport begins master plan update

By City of Pocatello
Idaho State Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — The city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Regional Airport are kicking off the Pocatello Regional Airport Master Plan update Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. An airport master plan is a comprehensive study of an airport and describes the short-, medium- and long-term development needs to safely meet future demand. The end result of the process will be a well-defined roadmap for the next 20 years of the airfield and terminal infrastructure needs at Pocatello Regional Airport.

