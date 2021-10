Dominick Reyes has broken his silence on his loss to Jiri Prochazka. Back in May, Reyes suffered a brutal KO loss to Prochazka in one of the best fights of this year. It was his third loss in a row and since the fight, Reyes hasn’t spoken about it until he caught up with MMA reporter, James Lynch on Thursday to discuss the loss. He also revealed he has changed camps as he is now training at Xtreme Couture but is being cautious with his training as he still is healing his brain.

