Hikers rescued at Hell’s Half Acre

HELL'S HALF ACRE — Just after 10 p.m. Monday night, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Hells Half Acre trail west of Idaho Falls to a report of two missing hikers. The pair had been hiking with their dogs when severe weather set in, and they were unable to complete the trail loop. Before their cell phone died, they were able to make contact with a relative out of state and give them coordinates to aid search teams.