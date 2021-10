Both Bellator MMA light heavyweight world grand prix semifinals are now official. All 13 mixed martial arts bouts on the card are intact after the weigh-ins. Only one fighter missed weight as Bobby Lee came in .8 pounds over the lightweight limit for his fight against Nick Browne. As a result, Lee has been fined a percentage of his purse, and the fight will otherwise continue as scheduled. It's also worth noting that Maria Henderson and Collette Santiago both weighed in at flyweight despite the bout previously being promoted as a strawweight contest.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO