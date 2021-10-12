CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Thanksgiving at Scarpetta

By Philly Weekly Staff
philadelphiaweekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rittenhouse Hotel will welcome diners this Thanksgiving with a special prix fixe menu at Scarpetta. Offered at $90 per person, menu highlights include Butternut Squash Soup, Tagliatelle Bolognese, Pancetta-wrapped Heritage Turkey and Pumpkin Cheesecake. Scarpetta will offer an afternoon seating and an evening seating, and reservations can be made via OpenTable, Seven Rooms or by calling the restaurant directly at 215-558-4199. Reservations will be required, and the books are currently open.

philadelphiaweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

