The 2021 Riverside girls golf team (Macy Bromley, Ansley Pratt and Cheyenne McCormick) keeps adding to the RHS record book as two weeks before they became the first Riverside golf team to advance to state. Now they can say that first ever team is state runner up as they shot a 159 the first day and followed with a 156 the next day to finish second behind four time champion Summertown. Juniors, Bromley and Pratt, led the way for Riverside with Bromley shooting a 76 and 73 to capture third medalist honors. Pratt mirrored each day with an 83 to help secure their second place finish as she finished eighth individually.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO