CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alan Wake Remastered Review (PS5) – That Place Between Sleep And Awake

By Toby Andersen
fingerguns.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s start this off by saying Alan Wake is a cult classic. I played the original a decade ago when it came out and loved it, despite its issues. However if you’d asked me for a list of games I wanted remakes for, even just from Remedy, Alan Wake would not have been top. Even with the hackneyed amnesiac writer approach, Alan Wake had a narrative that captured my imagination back then, probably because I had read dozens of Stephen King novels as a teenager, and it garnered something of a cult following. So whether I would have asked for a remaster or not, what does it play like, ten years later? Is it a different game with a new lick of paint, or could it really just have remained floating in a lake of rose-tinted nostalgia? Make sure you’re on the right page of this manuscript, and let’s read.

fingerguns.net

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Alan Wake Remastered Direct Graphics Comparison on the Xbox Platforms

A video from “ElAnalisteDebBits” compares the graphics of Alan Wake remastered directly with each other on the Xbox platforms. The Xbox One comes to 900p at 30 frames per second and the Xbox One X to 1440p at 30 frames per second. The Xbox Series S shoots 1080p at 60 frames per second and the Xbox Series X 1440p at 60 frames per second.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Aragami 2 Review – Supernatural Stealthing (PS5)

The Aragami franchise began with the game of the same name that was released in 2016. Five years later, Aragami 2 aims to expand on the supernatural stealth ninja formula introduced by the first game. The standalone game requires no knowledge of its predecessor to enjoy, which is really a good thing bearing in mind it is almost a completely different experience. Unfortunately a lack of challenge, a few bugs, and repetitive missions stop it from being a great thing.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remaster#Awake#Epic Games#Remedy
softpedia.com

AWAY: The Survival Series Review (PS5)

There are some developers that insist to give their games an educational flavor, trying to teach gamers more about subjects such as history, evolution or survival. None of these games end up as household names in the industry, but some of them are at least interesting or entertaining. But there are some that make you scratch your head trying to guess what the developers were thinking. After Ancestors developed by Patrice Desilets, now another bunch of former Ubisot developers brought us a new nature documentary experience.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Ghostrunner Review (PS5)

In some ways, a game like Ghostrunner is a perfect fit on the PS5. For a game where you’re going to be dying a lot, the fast loading times provided by its SSD can feel like a miracle. I just wish that so many of the deaths I was taking...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Lost Judgement Review (PS5) – A Perfect Partner in Justice

You know, a true marking of a great developer is one that is always listening to their community, and making changes all for the best of them, while not sacrificing what made fans love them in the first place. They produce games for the fans, all while still maintaining that very same passion and love that got them started making games. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (RGG) fits that bill splendidly, and with over 16 years of working on the Yakuza franchise, they have yet to disappoint in their mainline offerings. Of course, this isn’t about Yakuza, but instead their new spin-off series, Judgement.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Vice

A Decade Later, 'Alan Wake Remastered' Remains a Gripping Thriller

The pitch black darkness that spreads through the nightmarish dreamscapes in Alan Wake feels familiar at first. It is often both the source and symptom of evil, a foul miasma that can only be dispersed by the healing purity of light. Even in its amorphous form, this darkness has somehow given shape to the sheer force of malevolence, draping the world of Alan Wake in a morbid lightlessness, possessing innocents and turning them into soulless husks menacing the titular hero. To fend them off means having to wield light itself, be it through the piercing beam of a flashlight or the explosive flare of a flash grenade. It all seems to impart a classic tale on morality: that if the darkness is dangerous, then the light will bring salvation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PlayStation LifeStyle

Far Cry 6 Review – Revolution For a Just Cause (PS5)

The Far Cry series has been taking people to far flung places, and even eras, for over a decade. We’ve been to Pacific Islands, the Himalayas, the remote back country of Montana, the prehistoric past, and a post-apocalyptic future. Far Cry 6 heads to Yara, a fictional country modeled after Cuba. Cut off from the rest of the world by restrictive trade embargoes, Yara is run by a cruel nationalistic dictator named Anton Castillo. Dani Rojas must join the fight against him and his regime, recruiting guerillas to Libertad in order to free the country from Castillo’s ruthless iron grip.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Alan Wake Remastered for Nintendo Switch Is Seemingly Coming Soon

Alan Wake Remastered finally released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms just a couple of days back, but one platform that the beloved action-adventure title notably didn't come to was that of the Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, if a recent leak is to be believed, it very much looks like Switch owners won't be left out in the cold much longer when it comes to Alan Wake Remastered appearing on their own platform of choice.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Plot thickens: Alan Wake Remastered now rated for Switch by the ESRB

Rating boards sure are good at spoiling surprises. Last month, The Brazil Advisory Rating Board seemed to confirm Alan Wake Remastered for Nintendo Switch. Gamers weren’t sure if this was an error or someone jumping the gun. However, the latter now looks more likely. The Entertainment Software Rating Board, or ESRB, has rated Alan Wake Remastered for Switch. What a curious thing to do!
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Chasing Static Review (PC) – Spotty Reception

A PS1 inspired thriller, Chasing Static has a familiar premise and can feel like playing sonic whack-a-mole at times but it’s still worth the 3 hour time investment. The Finger Guns Review. The rising tide of PS1/PS2-era art and visual styles is here to stay. Replacing the status quo of...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

UK Sales Charts: Far Cry 6, Alan Wake Remastered Arrive in Top 10, Selling Best on PS5

A trend we've been seeing in the UK's physical charts the last couple of months is that cross-gen, multi-platform games tend to sell best on PlayStation 5. In the latest breakdown, Far Cry 6 debuts in second place on the list, having sold 47 per cent of copies on Sony's new hardware. Similarly, Alan Wake Remastered released last week and arrives in the UK chart in fifth. The PS5 version of the ex-Xbox exclusive accounted for 63 per cent of the share.
FIFA
heypoorplayer.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Review (PS5)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Review: Way Better Than It Probably Should Be. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is better than it has any right to be. Let’s start with that. Strip away any context about the game, and few would expect this to be a game worth their time. Yet the developers at Ludosity have created a game clearly inspired by Super Smash Bros, yet which does just enough different to stand on its own. Fans of that series looking for something new will find a lot of fun to be had.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Tales of Arise (PS5) - Review

It's been five years since Tales of Berseria, and while some may have wondered whether the series was weakening, Tales of Arise proves the exact opposite. Bandai Namco understood that in order to keep up with the rest of the industry and secure growth for the franchise, it needed to make Tales of stronger by investing in better graphics and animations. You can't make history by playing it safe, and Tales of Arise is a perfect illustration of that.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Alan Wake Remastered: can the 360 classic cut it on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles?

Pick up a flashlight, grab a thermos and get your typewriters ready because it's time to return to Bright Falls - with Alan Wake at last making a jump from Xbox 360 to other consoles, the first time it's done so since its first release in 2010. Now remastered on PC, alongside PlayStation and Xbox consoles old and new, the recent release comes courtesy of D3T Studios in collaboration with original developer Remedy Entertainment. Alan Wake was a visually impressive game for its time for sure, but this remaster certainly does plenty in refreshing the title for the modern hardware specs.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy