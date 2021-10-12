Alan Wake Remastered Review (PS5) – That Place Between Sleep And Awake

Let’s start this off by saying Alan Wake is a cult classic. I played the original a decade ago when it came out and loved it, despite its issues. However if you’d asked me for a list of games I wanted remakes for, even just from Remedy, Alan Wake would not have been top. Even with the hackneyed amnesiac writer approach, Alan Wake had a narrative that captured my imagination back then, probably because I had read dozens of Stephen King novels as a teenager, and it garnered something of a cult following. So whether I would have asked for a remaster or not, what does it play like, ten years later? Is it a different game with a new lick of paint, or could it really just have remained floating in a lake of rose-tinted nostalgia? Make sure you’re on the right page of this manuscript, and let’s read.