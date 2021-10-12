CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, KS

County Commission discusses security guard

By Joey May Hiawatha World
Cover picture for the articleThe Brown County Commission held further discussions Monday morning about the need for a security guard at the main entrance. These discussions came after county resident Brian Hoskins spoke to the commission about his concerns on having a security guard in place. He felt that by having a security guard that prevented people from carrying arms inside of the courthouse violated his 2nd Amendment rights. He said he isn't a violent person, but does carry several pocket knives and felt the government is continuing to overstep by implementing these securities.

IN THIS ARTICLE
