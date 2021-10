Xbox and Adidas have shown off the first, very green, fruits of their anniversary collaboration, but if you want a pair you'll have to win them. The new design is a special Adidas Originals Forum Tech sneaker, cladding the shoe in bright green and black with the original Xbox logo featured on the tongue. The translucent green sole was inspired by the original Halo: Combat Evolved special edition console, which kitted out the whole system and bundled controller in a see-through green shell. The words "Xbox Seattle WA 2001" are printed on the side, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox's launch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO