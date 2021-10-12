Kirby Smart on keeping No. 1 Georgia grounded, focused

Steven Limentani/ISI Photos via Getty Images.

After Alabama lost in Week 6, Georgia is now seen as the consensus No. 1 team in all of college football. The Bulldogs are led by a strong defense and make it nearly impossible for the opposition to put up points. As expectations continue growing in Athens, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wants to make sure his team is still focusing on the right things.

Smart knows that his players are going to see the expectations being put on them. But the important part is how you control that noise.

“Yeah, the focus is on us like it always is,” Smart said. “It’s about what we do and it’ll always be about what we do. It has nothing to do with the outside world, the rankings, the noise. They’re going to hear it. Regardless, they’re going to hear something. So, it’s really what control your thoughts on and what you put your priorities into.”

Smart: Georgia has stayed focused so far, but that must continue

While Georgia is a perfect 6-0 to start the year, the work is not yet done. The Bulldogs have a tough matchup in Week 7 against a surging Kentucky team. Then, after a bye in Week 8, Georgia returns home to host a still dangerous Florida team. If Smart’s Georgia team loses focus at any point, the Bulldogs could see a slip that they simply can’t afford.

“I’m very honest with our team and the way they’ve handled things to this point. And they’ve handled practice well, they’ve handled leadership well, they’ve bought into the DNA traits of our team,” Smart said. “They’ve got to continue to do that. Because there’s two ways you lose that. You can lose it through failure and people buying in, and you can lose it through success. Through people not seeing themselves through a different lens and maybe thinking about themselves in a different way. Or being comfortable or maybe not comfortable with what their role is.

“So, we’ve been able to avoid both those two things and we’ve got to continue to.”

Georgia is hoping to get starting quarterback JT Daniels back soon. Daniels has not played since Week 4 against Vanderbilt and has dealt with an oblique strain and a lat issue. Stetson Bennett has filled in for Daniels, throwing for 746 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. Smart said that Daniels has been able to throw more and more in recent days and appears optimistic about his impending return.