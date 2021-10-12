The largest Nepali-owned grocery store in the United States, complete with Nepali restaurant and bar, is now open in Pickerington
The largest Nepali-owned grocery store in the United States is now open, and it’s located in Franklin County. On Oct. 9, GN International Grocery—located at 859 Windmiller Dr. in Pickerington—held its official grand opening. The massive 25,000 square foot storefront holds groceries from quite literally all around the world, as well as a forthcoming Nepali restaurant and bar.614now.com
Comments / 2