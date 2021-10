It’s tempting to think of our local parks as merely green space or somewhere to walk the dog. But many parks have a much more interesting story to tell. Beyond providing relief from the gritty city or as a place to connect with nature and each other, these parks also can tell us a good deal about our evolving civic tastes and priorities; about key moments in the history of urban planning; and about who we were, and are, as a society.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO