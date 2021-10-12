It's Not Our Job to Judge Who Is Morally Worthy of Care
Despite the broad availability of a safe and effective FDA-approved vaccine in the U.S., the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to cause high rates of infection, hospitalization, and death, particularly in regions with low levels of vaccination. Overwhelmed hospitals have forced Idaho and Alaska -- two states with significantly below-average vaccination rates -- to activate crisis standards of care. These are policies designed to fairly and consistently allocate scarce life-saving medical resources such as ventilators, ICU beds, hemodialysis machines, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) circuits when there are too few resources for the patients who need them.www.medpagetoday.com
Comments / 0