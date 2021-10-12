Man in the Field Documents Artist & Chef Jim Denevan’s Relationship to Place

What comes after success? This question often preoccupies the mind of those who have managed to secure a coveted spot at the forefront of their target industry. It’s a no-brainer for some, as they can always capitalize on their portfolios to solidify their standing and reach even greater heights. Meanwhile, others branch out to other fields, demonstrating that they have more up their sleeves. In the case of Willie J, an internationally renowned recording artist, author, musician, producer, speaker, and life coach, he considers his platform as a tool for empowering people and changing lives. Today, he is wielding his influence to make a difference through his brainchild, Pure Mission Entertainment.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO