Man in the Field Documents Artist & Chef Jim Denevan’s Relationship to Place

By Shana Nys Dambrot
L.A. Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s epic works of ephemeral land art or locavore dinners in farmland and wilder nature, for Outstanding in the Field founder Jim Denevan everything worth doing is about being present and responsive to the pulse of the place you’re doing it. Though Denevan’s two-part vocation might seem counterintuitive at first, as the thoughtful and thorough new documentary Man in the Field (now in VOD wide release) carefully illustrates there is one overarching dynamic at work in everything he does — site-specificity.



