James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers' Daryl Morey 'Lurking' for Nets Star
As Kyrie Irving's vaccination status continues to unravel the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says Irving may not be the only star guard not long for Brooklyn. "Now you might lose James Harden because Daryl Morey is lurking in Philadelphia. Don't think for one second that Daryl Morey ain't trying to get his hands on James Harden. I'm telling you what I know," Smith said Tuesday on First Take.bleacherreport.com
