Polymesh Launch Delay Due to Housekeeping Issues

Will not be launching as promised on Oct. 13, but the delay will be minimal, officials said today. A blockchain built specifically for security tokens, Polymesh is being developed by Polymath, a company that builds technology to create, issue and manage digital securities on the blockchain. Upon launch, the blockchain will be deployed by the Polymesh Association, a not-for-profit member-based association in Switzerland. In a message to its community, Polymath said it hoped the association would be complete with its genesis block ready to be launched in early October with the UIs ready to go live Oct. 13. Polymath attributed the delays to a “few last-minute items” related to the formation of the association.