Janet K. Bush, 87, of Lenox, passed away Friday, Oct. 8 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center, where she had resided for the past four years. Janet was born in Great Barrington and was brought up in nearby Hillsdale, New York. She graduated from Roeliff Jansen Central School in Hillsdale and was an active member of the United Methodist Church there. She went on to graduate from Plattsburg State Teachers College (now SUNY Plattsburg).