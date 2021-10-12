CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Police recruit dies after medical emergency during training

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A police recruit in suburban Atlanta died Tuesday after becoming lethargic and confused during physical training, police said.

Gwinnett County Police Department recruit 41-year-old Ronald Donat, of Stockbridge, became lethargic about 45 minutes into the first class of the day, department spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said in a news release. Supervisors told him to rest, but he tried to continue and looked confused, she said.

Police EMT and training staff called for help and began providing oxygen and performing CPR on Donat. Fire medics arrived and continued treatment as they took Donat to a hospital, where he died, Valle said.

The cause of his death will be determined by the Gwinnett County medical examiner’s office.

Comments / 3

 

