The Panthers (3-1) are back home after a two straight weeks on the road and will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season — a 36-28 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas last Sunday — with a Week 5 matchup against the Eagles. The Eagles (1-3) have lost their last three games (49ers, Cowboys, Chiefs) and will definitely be hungry for a road win against a team coming off their first loss of the season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO