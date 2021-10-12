CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC woman charged for stabbing 1-year-old in front of officer

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who stabbed her 1-year-old daughter in front of an officer has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

Cierra Dyer, 21, was immediately arrested Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Greenville Police Department. Her child was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers responded to a Greenville apartment where Dyer was arguing with a family member over the custody of the 1-year-old. Police said Dyer was actively stabbing the child in the back when an officer walked in and confronted her. She then dropped the knife.

Dyer was also charged with felony child abuse. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond, news outlets reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

