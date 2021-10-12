CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hold your Pixels: Apple sends out invitations for its Mac “Unleashed” event

Mahmoud Itani
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its California Streaming event back in mid-September, Apple has sent out an invitation to its upcoming Mac-focused event: Unleashed. It will be taking place virtually on October 18th at 10AM PDT. We are expecting a few new refreshed Macs, such as the redesigned M1X MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. We could potentially get a public release date for macOS 12 Monterey, as it’s usually released around this time of the year.

