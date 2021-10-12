CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Crews remove historic Vermont dam that threatened to fail

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A dam built at the end of the 18th century has been fully removed after it was abandoned and contributed to flooding that threatened nearby homes in central Vermont.

The removal of the Dunklee Pond dam started in 2019 and was completed in the past month, WCAX-TV reported.

In the decades after it was built, the dam powered industries like a linseed oil mill, a wood planing mill, metal mill, slate pencil mill and tannery, the broadcaster reported.

More recently, it was used as a skating rink and swimming hole.

“In the ’50s, ’60s, there were photos of the people diving, jumping off the dam, off the wall up here, swimming, fishing,” said Todd Menees of the Vermont Rivers Program.

But the dam deteriorated and Rutland City Fire Chief Bill Lovett said if it failed, it would have threatened dozens of homes downstream and a bridge over a busy roadway could have been destroyed.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council and the city of Rutland coordinated the project, using around $500,000 of state and federal funding. The project removed sediment that accumulated behind the dam, which the city of Rutland will use for road repairs.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Judge limits strikers’ conduct at Deere plant in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A judge on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order that details how picketing workers at the Deere & Co. plant in Davenport must conduct themselves. In seeking the injunction Wednesday, Deere officials alleged that striking workers had disrupted access to the Davenport Works plant and put...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Auditors: ODOT can learn from missteps in wildfire logging

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Transportation can learn from its challenging experience overseeing the biggest wildfire cleanup job in state history, according to Oregon Secretary of State auditors. Auditors did a limited review of the state’s hazard tree removal operation at the agency’s request after public concern...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Government
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

620K+
Followers
333K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy