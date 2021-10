One of the largest communities of rock climbing gyms in the nation, Movement, is opening a new location in our neighborhood. It opens in The Hill near Walnut Hill and Central Expressway on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. The new facility offers indoor climbing, a gear shop, a boutique-style yoga studio, and multi-level cardio and weight areas. Throughout the facility, there are many couches and other sitting areas with a massive outdoor patio for people to socialize and play yard games. Also next to almost every area, there are community boards showcasing what is happening in surrounding areas.

