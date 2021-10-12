CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Openings set for Wednesday in trial of Giuliani associate

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A jury has been selected for the trial of Lev Parnas, a onetime associate of Rudy Giuliani who is accused along with a co-defendant of making illegal campaign contributions. Opening statements were set for Wednesday morning. U.S. prosecutors say Parnas ingratiated himself with influential Republicans through improper contributions. Those included a $325,000 donation in 2018 to a committee supporting then-President Donald Trump. Parnas initially came to public attention for his involvement in Giuliani’s effort to get the government of Ukraine to investigate the son of President Joe Biden. That work isn’t part of the case and Giuliani has not been charged.

