EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

From next year social security benefits will go up but along with increasing benefits, it could end up putting a burden on senior citizens. And now it’s confirmed, the experts have been discussing seniors on Social Security for months being on the edge of a huge rise in the coming year. The Social Security Administration had already declared this week that the recipients will be receiving a raise of 5.9 percent as a cost-of-living adjustment which is the highest rise to come over the last 10 years.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO