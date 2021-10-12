CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EU’s first green bond issuance raises $13.8 billion

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it has issued its inaugural green bonds, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors. The European Union’s executive branch is planning to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds by the end of 2026 as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU commission said the 15-year bond was more than 11 times oversubscribed, with books exceeding 135 billion euros. The EU is seeking become a leader in the market of green bonds, which are reserved for sustainable investment.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
KEYT

Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals

ZURICH (AP) — Credit Suisse has announced settlements with British, Swiss and U.S. authorities in connection with loans provided to state companies in Mozambique years ago. The Swiss regulator said late Tuesday that the top-drawer bank had “seriously violated” anti-money-laundering requirements in the case. The Zurich-based bank said it expects to take a $230 million charge in the third quarter. The bank said the U.S. settlement involved around $275 million and it plans to pay a penalty of about $200 million and forgive $200 million worth of loans to Mozambique’s government in an arrangement with British regulators.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu#Associated Press Brussels#Ap#The European Commission#The European Union
finextra.com

France tests CBDC issuance in treasury bond blockchain trial

A consortium of institutions led by Euroclear have completed a test run of the use of central bank digital currency (CBDC) for settling French treasury bonds on a blockchain. The experiment, using ttechnology from IBM and commissioned by the Banque de France included Agence France Trésor, BNP Paribas CIB, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Societe Generale.
MARKETS
jwnenergy.com

Ford Foundation’s $16 billion fund accelerates shift to green

The Ford Foundation, started by the son of Henry Ford and now one of the largest private family foundations in the world, will cease to invest in fossil fuels and emphasized its commitment to shift its focus to green assets. The $16 billion philanthropic behemoth, which owes its fortune to...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
94.3 Jack FM

UK says billions already raised for “green revolution” ahead of investment summit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s plan for a “green industrial revolution” has already attracted billions of pounds of investment, the government said on Thursday ahead of an investment summit in London which will bring together some of the world’s most powerful financiers. Government data showed that investment worth 5.85 billion pounds...
ECONOMY
ihsmarkit.com

Capital Markets Weekly: EU debut Green bond to reinforce growing ESG momentum

The most notable issue this week was the EU's debut Green Bond which was heavily oversubscribed and achieved a cost-saving aligned with the recent ESG debuts by the UK and Spain. Another positive feature was that despite growing signs of downside market imbalance relating to Chinese property sector bonds, three Chinese issuers successfully sold debt on 12 October, indicating that contamination is being limited to the property sector.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Etihad raises $1.2 billion in first sustainability-linked ESG loan in aviation

DUBAI (Reuters) – Etihad Airways has raised $1.2 billion in the first sustainability-linked loan related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation, the company said on Wednesday. Etihad Airways selected HSBC and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as the strategic partners and financiers for this transaction. HSBC...
INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Four ETFs to Consider as Sustainable Bond Issuance Reaches Global Record

Sustainable bond issuance has reached a global high with a total of $777.6 billion through the first nine months of 2021, according to a Reuters article. This underscores the continuing popularity of ESG investing as more companies look to add ESG principles into their core business models. Issuance has risen 57% since the same time last year.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

EU’s Green Bond Debut Comes Out Swinging

The European Union’s green bond debut was a great hit, drawing record demand, according to Bloomberg. The EU received orders worth 135 billion euros on Tuesday, ultimately selling $13.9 billion in securities that will mature in 2037. It outshone the U.K.’s green bond debut from September. The green bond was...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Exclusive-S&P's $44 billion IHS deal set to win EU antitrust approval, sources say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Business information provider S&P Global Inc is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its $44 billion takeover of IHS Markit Ltd, three people familiar with the matter said, taking it a step closer to becoming a data powerhouse. The deal, announced last November, reflects the consolidation in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU launches first green bond with record size and demand

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Union sold its first ever green bond to record demand on Tuesday, taking its first step to potentially become the biggest issuer of environmentally-friendly debt with a record-sized deal. The 15-year green bond raised 12 billion euros ($13.9 billion) and received more than 135...
ECONOMY
whbl.com

EU to open probe into Nvidia’s $54 billion bid for Arm – sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale investigation into Nvidia’s $54 bln bid for British chip designer Arm because concessions it offered are not sufficient to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and AI chips offered...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

EU hires banks for debut green bond sale, say lead managers

(Oct 11): The European Union hired banks on Monday to sell its first ever green bond, memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters showed, taking its first step towards becoming a major force in the environmentally friendly debt market. The 15-year green bond, due February 2037, will raise 12...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Poland's Defiance of EU Law Raises Concern Over a Possible Exit

In the latest escalation of their dispute, Polish judges ruled, in a case brought by the country's prime minister, that national law has primacy over European rules. Opinion polls show that Polish voters are overwhelmingly pro-European — a far cry from Britain which voted to leave the EU in 2016.
POLITICS
naturalgasworld.com

Japan's Inpex issues its 1st green bonds

It will use the funds to promote businesses that help improve the state of the environment, such as the development of renewable energies. Japanese energy firm Inpex on October 8 said it is issuing its first green bonds. The bonds are valued at 10bn yen ($91mn) and have a maturity of 10 years and carry an interest of 0.25%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy