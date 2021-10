Nebraska rancher Rusty Kemp has complained for years about the low prices paid for his cattle, even as the cost of beef at groceries continued to rise. This issue has been blamed on the consolidation of the beef industry, which started in the 1970s, which resulted in four companies, Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods and National Beef Packing, accounting for over 80 percent of U.S. beef processing.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO