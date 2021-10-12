SHINEDOWN Announces January/February 2022 North American Tour
Multi-platinum rock band SHINEDOWN has announced its 2022 North American tour, "Shinedown Live In Concert". Kicking off in San Francisco on January 26, the upcoming 22-date outing will see the acclaimed quartet travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. POP EVIL and AYRON JONES will support on select dates.www.blabbermouth.net
