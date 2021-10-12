Craig Counsell made the correct decision even if it didn’t work out.
Brewer fans watching this team fail to get a clutch hit for the last 18 innings of playoff baseball:. I’ll tell you what, watching this team right now is some of the hardest work I’ve done in my life. Granted, I haven’t worked too many hard days over my 37 years. I had a couple of jobs early in my life that were labor intensive, and I determined that hard work wasn’t for me. That’s why I got into radio and internet blogging.b93radio.com
