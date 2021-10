After a fire scorched the building in March, the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been given 90 days to get up to code or be demolished by the City, according to the Sept. 13 condemnation hearing. Hosting everything from vaudeville performances to beauty pageants and cooking shows, the 1921 historic theater was once known as the finest theater between Memphis and Cape Girardeau. During the '90s, the theater was occupied by a "one-dollar" movie theater but became vacant once its tenant moved to the mall, remaining vacant to this day.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO