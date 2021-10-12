Audio: Hit’n’Mix Infinity – Deep-Audio Edit in Video

JalenG has a new track out, and it feels like anxiety come to life. “Mad Real” is a track about stress and being stuck in a tough place mentally, but with the energetic flow that Jalen raps at, it takes on a whole other aspect. You feel as though you’re dealing with all of the thoughts rushing through Jalen’s head when speeds up his bars, many of which contain profound thoughts on life and a unique perspective. “Mad Real” is the third single that we’ve gotten from JalenG in addition to his “Numbers On The Board 3” EP this year, and it doesn’t look like things are slowing down any time soon. Check out the track below:

