Beyond CCaaS + WFO to CXi
Four years ago, I took proverbial pen to paper to describe NICE and inContact’s vision for their recently combined entity, the CXone platform. CXone would ultimately combine cloud omnichannel routing, workforce optimization (WFO), analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) from the Amazon Web Services cloud. Last week, during an industry analyst summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, NICE’s CEO Barak Eilam introduced the company’s vision for the next five years: create frictionless experiences beyond the contact center, for a market they define as Customer Experience Interactions (CXi).www.nojitter.com
