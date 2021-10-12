Zoo closed Saturday for Boo! at the Zoo

The San Antonio ‘Zoo Boo!’ is open through Halloween. San Antonio Zoo hosts Zoo Boo!, a fun, non-scary Halloween event for the entire family. Little ghouls and goblins are encouraged to wear their best costumes to participate in a daily costume contest with a chance to win a zoo prize pack. Children of all ages and adults are welcome to dawn non-scary, family-friendly costumes. Costume masks are only permitted for children under the age of 12. Zoo Boo! is included with zoo standard admission and FREE for Zoo Annual Pass Holders and Monthly Members. Zoo Boo! runs daily from Sept. 18 through Halloween from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturdays.
