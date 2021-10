The Wall Street Journal reports Donald Trump’s company is close to making a deal to sell the lease on its DC hotel for over $370 million. Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group is pursuing the deal, and is in discussions with hotel operators like Hilton about taking over management of the property. CGI is one of about a dozen interested parties, among them pension funds, foreign government funds and high net-worth individuals. The General Services Administration, which owns the property, will have to approve any party that wants to take over the lease.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO