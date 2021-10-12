CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area groups receive SHARP grants from Humanities Kansas

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA – Humanities Kansas recently awarded $749,366 in SHARP Recovery Grants to 121 Kansas cultural organizations experiencing distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural nonprofits that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Grants are for general operating support, staff retention, and needed digital and/or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era.

Government
