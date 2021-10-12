CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Lauer pitching for Brewers versus Braves in NLDS Game 4

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday versus right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. The Brewers are reluctant to start Corbin Burnes on short rest, so Lauer is receiving the call on Tuesday. This is an elimination game, so the 26-year-old left-hander could see a quick hook if he gets off to a slow start. Lauer's last outing was against the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 1. He ended the regular season with a 3.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts over 118 2/3 innings.

