Would focusing on the benefits rather than the cost help Biden sell his agenda?

If Joe Biden clinches most of his fiscal agenda, U.S. will reach the top ranks of the world's most heavily indebted countries in a decade. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WVa) and and Kyrsten Sinema (R-AZ) may manage to lower the cost of the President's $3.5 trillion package. Even so, the U.S. will most likely reach the levels well above where such heavy borrowers as France, Spain, and the the overall European Union are now, and hit around 85% of the burden hobbling Italy, one of the world's most notorious basket cases. The Biden pledge that the "human infrastructure" measure will be fully paid for is a fantasy, according to Brian Riedl, a budget expert at the conservative Manhattan Institute. "I and most experts who crunch the numbers believe that even if it's paid for 'on paper,'" he says, "it will get there by using gimmicks and fiscal cliffs that will in the end require a big increase in deficits."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO