Let's Play Books' Kirsten Hess & LVCAT's Scott Slingerland | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna features Kirsten Hess, owner of Let's Play Books, an all-ages book store in Emmaus bringing the adventure, joy, and imagination of books back, one hand-picked selection at a time. Then, Greg welcomes Scott Slingerland, Executive Director of the Coalition for Appropriate Transportation to talk about the region's bicycle access, supporting public transportation, safety education, and the Lehigh Valley trail systems which every resident can enjoy.