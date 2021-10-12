Saints PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 5 at Washington

The analysts at Pro Football Focus graded the best and worst players on offense, defense, and special teams for the New Orleans Saints in at Washington. Here’s what you need to know after Week 5’s victory:

Top 5 Player Grades on Offense

97.0 – WR Deonte Harris 86.7 – WR Marquez Callaway 71.8 – QB Taysom Hill 70.6 – LT James Hurst 66.6 – TE Adam Trautman

It’s telling that the Saints lost two of their top three players on offense just minutes into the game. Harris has rare speed which was obvious on his 72-yard touchdown reception from Jameis Winston (who just missed the cut here with a 64.0 grade), while Hill’s strength as a utility player was badly needed late in the fourth quarter as New Orleans tried to put this game away.

Hurst played really well, which is encouraging given how strong the opponents were that he faced on Sunday. He was predominately matched up with Montez Sweat rushing off the right side and allowed just two pressures, shutting out backups James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill as they mixed into the rotation. Sweat had 9 pressures and 2 sacks going into this game but Hurst made him a non-factor.

And maybe this was the spark Trautman needed. He caught both of his targets to gain 43 yards and pick up a pair of first downs, including a nice 32-yard grab-and-go right through the Washington secondary. The return of Nick Vannett should help lighten his responsibilities as a blocker.

Bottom 5 Player Grades on Offense

53. – TE Juwan Johnson 52.6 – WR Chris Hogan 51.7 – LG Andrus Peat 30.9 – RG Calvin Throckmorton 28.2 – OL Will Clapp

Unfortunately the rest of the offensive line didn’t play well, especially along the interior. Peat and Throckmorton were outmatched for much of the day and Clapp was a liability when rushed into the game. Hopefully Erik McCoy taking over at center again pushes Cesar Ruiz back to right guard, where he spent the offseason training to play. He hasn’t impressed after moving back to his college position.

Hogan and Lil’Jordan Humphrey (inactive this game) feel like the most-likely players to get bumped down once Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith are activated from the reserve lists. Hogan has thrown some key blocks and fought hard after the catch, but he just isn’t separating consistently enough to keep around once better options emerge.

Johnson only saw one target and didn’t create enough separation to really compete for it. His role shouldn’t change much with Vannett returning from injured reserve, given he predominately lines up in the slot or out wide in the formation — and is asked to run routes first and foremost, with blocking duties as an afterthought. But it’s something to monitor moving forward.

Top 5 Player Grades on Defense

85.4 – CB Marshon Lattimore 80.3 – CB Paulson Adebo 79.8 – DB P.J. Williams 75.6 – DE Carl Granderson 72.1 – DT Shy Tuttle

Let’s start with the good here: Granderson tied for the team lead with 5 pressures (including a sack), though you’d like to see him play with more control on special teams after his bad penalty for running into Washington’s punter. Still, he was active on rushing downs and did his part to keep Washington’s offense off-schedule.

And Adebo bounced back really well after his rough game last week. He was only thrown at twice, intercepting one pass while allowing a 6-yard gain on the other which was too short for a first down. He looks the part and his impressive play is why Bradley Roby hasn’t seen a ton of snaps after his early-season trade.

As for why Adebo didn’t see many targets: Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was desperate to get Terry McLaurin going despite Marshon Lattimore’s tight coverage, targeting his favorite weapon repeatedly with little success. At times Lattimore baited Heinicke into dangerous throws by lagging behind a few routes only to snap into the catch point. Games like this are what happens when you combine natural talent with comprehensive understanding of the sport.

One more thing: Tuttle played the most snaps of all Saints defensive tackles in this game, and he’s currently chasing Malcolm Roach for the most snaps played on the season among that group. Unfortunately neither of them are particularly disruptive players. They need David Onyemata to anchor the middle of the line and draw attention from blockers so they can really shine.

Bottom 5 Player Grades on Defense

49.8 – DT Malcolm Roach 46.1 – LB Demario Davis 45.3 – CB Bradley Roby 42.9 – DT Albert Huggins 39.8 – S Malcolm Jenkins

Roby only played 20 snaps (12 of them in pass coverage) but took an ugly defensive pass interference foul, which helps explain his low grade. There’s reason to think he could provide more steady coverage snaps in Adebo’s place, but low moments like that on a small sample size make an argument against it. For now he’ll probably continue to settle in as the dime defensive back over P.J. Williams, who did have an interception in this game but was later at fault after letting his man run free for a too-easy conversion on fourth down.

It’s not a good sign that multiple defensive tackles are ranked this low. The Saints really need Onyemata back but he won’t be available until after Week 7’s game with the Seahawks.

And it’s unclear why Jenkins is graded so poorly. He didn’t miss any tackles, was never penalized, and only allowed 3 receptions for 49 passing yards. Maybe he just had too many minor mistakes pile up on PFF’s scale.

Special teams

73.9 – P Blake Gillikin 71.7 – WR Ty Montgomery 70.2 – S Jeff Heath 69.1 – LB Andrew Dowell 66.3 – DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Saints have maintained one of the strong kicking units you’ll find the NFL despite losing a number of players this offseason, including the special teams captain (Craig Robertson) and their best gunner (Justin Hardee Sr.), plus a fan-favorite longtime punter in Thomas Morstead (who has remained effective with the Jets). It’s impressive.

For the curious, Cody Parkey logged a 32.9 grade after missing two of his five extra-point tries.