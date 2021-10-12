CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Missing White Woman: Race bias in media coverage of missing persons

wypr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t heard the latest news about the search for Gabby Petito, and the boyfriend with whom she was last seen, that information is not hard to come by. Ms. Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, embarked on a cross country trip in June. Ms. Petito was in touch with her parents throughout the summer until the end of August, when her communication stopped. Her parents reported her missing on September 11th. Brian Laundrie returned to his parents’ home three days later, without Ms. Petito, and refused to speak with authorities. Ms. Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on September 19th. Brian Laundrie left his parents’ home on September 14, and his whereabouts remain unknown. The FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant for him.

www.wypr.org

Comments / 42

JM16
8d ago

Here’s the media article about the media’s biased articles about missing white women. So you acknowledge that you do it, why not correct your transgressions and start telling us about all missing women.

Reply(2)
9
Jodi007
7d ago

Reporting on missing black womanly would mean reporting on the black men that killed them therefore putting the black men on the police’s radar which will lead to resisting arrest which leads to police ‘brutality’ which then turns to burning, looting, and murdering.

Reply
6
Veterans daughter
7d ago

I know a few people that are missing, black and white and they both races didn't get that much attention. 1000's of people go missing of all races and colors, so stop with the racist articles and comments. Try to have some Respect for the families .

Reply(1)
4
Related
In Style

182,448 Black People Went Missing in the U.S. Last Year — These Sisters Are Working to Find Them

Derrica and Natalie Wilson rise early in the mornings, before they clock in to their full-time jobs and then burn the midnight oil to help solve the countless missing persons cases plaguing Black communities across the United States, which they say have been disproportionately overlooked by both law enforcement and national media outlets. "If you see something wrong, you have to be willing to come up with a solution to fix it," Derrica says. "So we became the change."
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Post

The media loves ‘missing White women.’ Black women are already missing from public view.

You cannot miss what is not seen. Because U.S. society often renders Black women invisible, public outcry may be muted or absent when we go missing. This time around, the widespread coverage of Gabby Petito’s disappearance and murder set off at least some discussion of its counterpart: a lack of media coverage of missing Black girls and women. That absence can best be understood as part of a larger societal attitude toward Black girls and women, in which the American body politic keeps us on the margins of society.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

Five bodies have been found since Gabby Petito vanished and thrust missing people into spotlight

The bodies of at least five missing persons have been found amid the intense focus on Gabby Petito’s homicide and the disappearance of fugitive Brian Laundrie.Mr Laundrie has been missing for five weeks after going on the run from authorities following the death of Ms Petito, who was found in a remote national forest in Wyoming on 19 September.Authorities also suspected Mr Laundrie of involvement in a double homicide in Moab, Utah, but later admitted he had no involvement in the murder case.The discovery of missing Colorado woman Sara Bayard’s body this week was the latest in a series...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Black Women Calling Out Racism in White Sororities

Natalie Wilson and a few other Black sorority members claim that racism in their respective chapters are not unique. Claims of racism in white sororities and fraternities aren’t a new issue. Both have made headlines for their apparent racist antics, parties, and membership selection over the years. There have been instances where members were outed for wearing blackface, dressing as mammies or slaves, and were alleged to not give bids to women of color.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Ifill
Person
Chandra Levy
Person
Natalie Wilson
Sacramento Observer

Racial Bias Prevents Missing Blacks From Coming Home Safely

OPINION – The tragic disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito captured the nation’s attention the last few weeks. Let me first say, as a father of two daughters, I pray for God’s peace to comfort her family and hope that the perpetrator of her murder can be brought to justice swiftly.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCBS News Radio

Gabby Petito and the media's obsession with missing white women

The story of Gabby Petito won't be disappearing from media coverage any time soon, but that doesn't mean others like it shouldn't come to light. The 22-year-old Petito – backed by a large social media following – and her boyfriend-turned-fugitive Brian Laundrie have captivated Americans and infiltrated the 24-hour news cycle. This story also highlights a different discussion: Why isn't the media covering the hundreds of women, mainly people of color, who go missing each and every year?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Race#Missing People#Missing Foundation#Fbi#African American#Md#Asian American#Pbs News#Criminal Justice
The New Yorker

The Long American History of “Missing White Woman Syndrome”

Last month, the disappearance of the twenty-two-year-old Gabby Petito became a sensation, attracting play-by-play coverage in the news and avid amateur sleuthing on social media. At the same time, the national fascination with Petito’s case sparked a debate about the nature of the fascination itself. The photos of Petito that filled our screens showed an attractive, blond, young white woman who radiated the curated happiness of a social-media native, and critics noted that coverage of her disappearance—and the subsequent identification, in Wyoming, of her remains—dwarfed the attention that both the media and law enforcement pay to other missing and murdered people, especially those who are Black and indigenous. (A report from earlier this year by the University of Wyoming showed that, in the past decade, seven hundred and ten indigenous people were reported missing in the state.) The Petito case, which is still unfolding (her fiancé, with whom she’d been travelling, is believed to be in hiding) seemed like another instance of what the late journalist Gwen Ifill famously described as “missing white woman syndrome”: a hunger for stories about victims who look like Petito, to the exclusion of all others.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Petito case is not illustrative of “the missing white woman syndrome”

The coverage of Gabby Petito would not have changed with the color of her skin. An attractive young woman, documenting her travel, run in with cops, now missing, boyfriend winds up on the other side of the continent with her van. That is a story that will engage everyone — it seems obvious what happened. I would guess that the majority of missing people cases don’t have likely suspects, publically available evidence and intrigue like this one.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Trojan

‘Missing white woman syndrome’ points to ignored Indigenous women

Content warning: This article contains references to violence against women. The disappearance and homicide of Gabby Petito gained widespread media attention across the United States — over six law-enforcement agencies searched for her and #GabbyPetito garnered more than 950 million views on TikTok. On Sept. 19, police discovered her remains...
PUBLIC SAFETY
studybreaks.com

The Unfortunate Reality of Missing Persons Cases — Missing White Woman Syndrome

Amid the uproar surrounding the disappearance of Gabby Petito, conversations on racism have surfaced as people of color receive unequal treatment in similar situations. The lack of media coverage for missing persons of color and the over-reporting of missing white women, commonly known as Missing White Woman Syndrome, contribute to the division of the nation and cause long-term harm for communities of color.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
bloomberglaw.com

Missing White Woman Syndrome: How Do We Fix It?

Gabby Petito’s disappearance has fascinated American and international audiences alike, with her case dominating news headlines across the world. As interest in the case spiked both in the news industry and on social media, commentators began to wonder aloud why Petito’s case, and not the hundreds of thousands of other missing persons cases that occur each year in the U.S., garnered so much media coverage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cushman: Missing Persons Alerts Should Be Broadcasted on Social Media

It’s 10:30 p.m. You’ve just climbed into bed when suddenly, your phone starts beeping loudly — it’s an Amber Alert. Most of us don’t take the time to click the link and learn more, and if we do, the information doesn’t always help. If it says the make and model of a car to look out for, I likely won’t recognize it because I don’t know what every type of car looks like. And the pictures of people released with an alert, if any, are poor quality.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy