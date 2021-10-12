CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fender resurrects the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang

By Jackson Maxwell
Guitar World Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving first teased the electric guitar earlier this summer, Fender has launched its Kurt Cobain signature Jag-Stang reissue. Re-released to mark the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's landmark Nevermind album, the Jag-Stang dates back to 1993, when Cobain began sketching out his ideal Fender signature guitar in his journals. Combining elements of Jaguar and Mustang models, the 2021 Jag-Stang is, of course, available in left- and right-hand versions, and is faithful to Cobain's original vision for the instrument.

Kurt Cobain
