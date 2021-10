Oct. 7—The injury-riddled Ligonier Valley High School football team has forfeited its WPIAL Allegheny Conference home game against Serra Catholic on Friday. "Due to a high number of injuries and lack of depth, Ligonier Valley High School will not be able to play football this Friday against Serra Catholic. This issue has created a health and safety concern for our learner athletes and the ability to compete safely," the school district announced in a Twitter post.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO