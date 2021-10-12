CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandvik Upgrades Toro TH320 and Toro TH330 Trucks

Sandvik has upgraded its proven Toro TH320 20-tonne and Toro TH330 30-tonne trucks to reduce customers’ costs of ownership and improve productivity. With a hardy structure, compact size and fit-for-purpose components, the trucks are built to be robust and reliable and tailored to meet productivity targets in challenging underground environments.

