Sandvik Upgrades Toro TH320 and Toro TH330 Trucks

Unlike in the road vehicle sector, there is great diversity of equipment in the off-highway vehicle market, from forklift trucks to heavy-duty dump trucks. Off-highway vehicles don’t form a group of uniform applications, and each vehicle type has a relatively low-customer base compared to road vehicles. This means that it is much more difficult for off-highway OEMs and related component producers to achieve the economies of scale gained by their on-road counterparts, and this is a key factor when considering the issue of electrification of off-road vehicles. Barriers such as sheer vehicle size and power requirements, charging infrastructure, the wide range and intensity of duty cycles and the length of down-time for charging have meant electrification of off-highway vehicles has seen slow take-up. Nonetheless, almost every OEM has produced an electrified off-highway vehicle of some description, and the market for electrified componentry is forecast to grow. But the success of the electrified powertrains market in off-highway vehicles will not only be determined by purchase cost and fuel consumption issues. Better performance, controllability and flexibility, and reduced maintenance costs will also be key considerations, not to mention the environmental advantages. Here, we take a more detailed look at the electrified components market.

