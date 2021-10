Cody Parkey is set to be out for 3 weeks after he suffered a groin injury, and despite trying to play through it, ultimately couldn’t, and now must sit out to heal. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Parkey, a former Auburn kicker, suffered the injury in the pregame for the New Orleans Saints, and is now going on injured reserve. Parkey just signed with the Saints last week after he was a free agent since he was released by the Cleveland Browns from injured reserve in August. Parkey also dealt with a quad injury earlier this season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO