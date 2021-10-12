CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

A Clint Eastwood Classic

By Day Hagan Asset Management
etftrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current conditions on Wall Street seem to be channeling Clint Eastwood’s famous film, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector with Catastrophic Stop Loss Strategy may complement current allocations. Please reach out for details. THE UGLY. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

NFL Films Microphones Catch CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys Celebrating Win Over Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may not be THE PATRIOTS anymore, but winning in Foxboro still inspires a certain feeling for visitors. That much was clear in the clip shared by NFL Films, teasing Tuesday night’s episode of “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+. The short clip showed CeeDee Lamb, fresh off catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime, speaking to the fans. “Thank you for coming!” Lamb said after taking a bow. Given the high number of Cowboys fans in attendance, he was either genuinely thanking those fans, or having some fun with the Patriots fans. “Let’s go home! I’d rather be in Dallas anyway,” Lamb said on his way off the field. The cameras also caught a hyper-excited Ezekiel Elliott celebrating with quarterback Dak Prescott in the tunnel, with the quarterback limping his way to the locker room. "Thank you for coming!"@_CeeDeeThree sent everyone home after his game-winner. (via @NFLFilms, @InsideTheNFL) pic.twitter.com/3F154cAhhF — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2021 The clip concluded with an excited Lamb and a relieved Amari Cooper walking to the locker room. “Let’s go home! 5-1!” Lamb yelled. “Damn that feels good!”
NFL
CBS Boston

Dak Prescott Believes Mac Jones Will Be ‘A Good Quarterback For A Long Time’

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are not winning football games, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to impress. You can add Dak Prescott, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, to the growing list of those who expect Jones to have a long and successful career in the NFL. After leading the Cowboys to a dramatic 35-29 overtime win over Jones and the Patriots on Sunday, the Dallas QB was left impressed with what Jones has to offer. In chatting with Peter King, Prescott foresees good things ahead for Jones. The rookie completed 15 of his 21 passes for 229 yards...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Cam Newton has been out of the NFL since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, but he appears have taken a big step toward getting signed by someone. On Sunday, the former MVP quarterback had two big announcements:. He’s been vaccinated.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE World Champion Seen Meeting With Impact Wrestling Boss

That’s sounding serious. WWE and AEW get most of the attention in the wrestling world but there are all kinds of other promotions out there, many of which have a lot to offer. Several promotions can easily be seen by the masses and that makes for some very nice opportunities for wrestlers around the world. One big name might be about to move on to one of them.
WWE
FanSided

Ball don’t lie: 3 worst calls from Week 6 in the NFL

Taunting, for once, wasn’t the storyline in Week 6, as the NFL’s officials found new ways to infuriate fans across the league rather than their usual antics. This doesn’t mean, however, that the zebras didn’t find a way to penalize light contact for no good reason. Taunting calls are generally...
NFL
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMOR: WWE Might Have Found Its Next Star

They need someone new. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world today, but at times you are going to see some of them leave. Maybe it is due to injury or burnout or just age, but at some point, wrestlers are going to leave. When those wrestlers leave, they are going to need someone to replace them, and WWE might be trying someone out in one of those spots.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Asset Management#Sec#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Dallas Cowboys#Nyse A D Line#The Nyse Common Stock
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Controversial Wrestling Star Returns After Hiatus

Welcome back. Wrestlers are a unique form of athletes as you can see them stepping in and then back out of the ring almost out of nowhere. While mainstream athletes tend to stick around straight through their careers, some wrestlers start and stop at various points. It can make for some surprising returns, and that was the case again this weekend when a star came back.
WWE
The Spun

Broncos Are Rumored To Be In Quarterback Trade Mix

On Wednesday afternoon a new report dropped, suggesting the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were getting closer to a trade. Each and every month it seems a new team is in the mix to trade for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Miami Dolphins have been the team most connected to Watson over those months.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Titans Analyst Has Bizarre Trade Idea for Vikings

What should a football team do when its best cornerback is recently beset by an injury that will last one month?. Trade away the next-best cornerback. That’s the mindset of an ESPN analyst who covers the Tennessee Titans, at least. The Titans just lost their rookie corner, Caleb Farley, to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Jon Weinbach Named President of Skydance Sports

Primetime Emmy and PGA award-winning producer Jon Weinbach has been tapped by Skydance Media to lead Skydance Sports, a new division of the company that will develop premium scripted and unscripted sports-related content. Weinbach, writer and director of “The Last Dance” and “Kareem: Minority of One,” will report to Skydance’s President and COO, Jesse Sisgold. “Jon joins us with a remarkable track record for producing sports stories that capture the hearts of global audiences, and he holds the perfect mix of leadership, experience and deep relationships to help us build Skydance Sports into a premium destination for storytellers and fans alike,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
Sportico

Drive By DraftKings VC Fund Raises $60M From Jerry Jones, Others

Sports tech and entertainment venture capital fund Drive By DraftKings has closed its initial funding round with $60 million from a who’s who of sports figures, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft and the Dolan family-controlled Madison Square Garden businesses. The Boston-based fund also has an advisory board of well-known figures, including former NFL wideout Larry Fitzgerald and Angel City FC founder Julie Uhrman. “I think we’re one of the most strategic sources of venture capital in sports tech and entertainment,” said fund CEO Meredith McPherron on a video call. “We’re right there in the...
NFL
Sportico

Skydance Taps Last Dance Auteur Jon Weinbach to Lead Sports Unit

Skydance Media—the Santa Monica-based independent studio behind such projects as the Charlize Theron superhero flick, The Old Guard, and the long-gestating theatrical Top Gun: Maverick—is expanding into sports entertainment. Tapped to spearhead the launch of the new Skydance Sports division is longtime Mandalay Sports Media exec Jon Weinbach, who produced the 2020 ESPN Michael Jordan miniseries, The Last Dance. Weinbach joins Skydance as president of the fledgling sports unit. He reports to Skydance president and COO Jesse Sisgold. A former staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal—among his more memorable pieces was a 2007 deconstruction of Ohio State’s then-$109.4 million sports budget—Weinbach began directing and producing...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy