A Clint Eastwood Classic

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may not be THE PATRIOTS anymore, but winning in Foxboro still inspires a certain feeling for visitors. That much was clear in the clip shared by NFL Films, teasing Tuesday night’s episode of “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+. The short clip showed CeeDee Lamb, fresh off catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime, speaking to the fans. “Thank you for coming!” Lamb said after taking a bow. Given the high number of Cowboys fans in attendance, he was either genuinely thanking those fans, or having some fun with the Patriots fans. “Let’s go home! I’d rather be in Dallas anyway,” Lamb said on his way off the field. The cameras also caught a hyper-excited Ezekiel Elliott celebrating with quarterback Dak Prescott in the tunnel, with the quarterback limping his way to the locker room. "Thank you for coming!"@_CeeDeeThree sent everyone home after his game-winner. (via @NFLFilms, @InsideTheNFL) pic.twitter.com/3F154cAhhF — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2021 The clip concluded with an excited Lamb and a relieved Amari Cooper walking to the locker room. “Let’s go home! 5-1!” Lamb yelled. “Damn that feels good!”

