(Minneapolis, MN) — Target is ramping up tech presence in its stores ahead of the holiday season. The nationwide retailer announced plans to expand its shop-in-shop experience with Apple. That would roughly double the stores with this feature from 17 to 36, though most are in Florida and Texas. The shop-in-shop experiences function like miniature Apple stores within participating Targets, with dedicated sections for Apple gear. The news follows closely on the heels of Apple’s latest event where the company showcased a new generation of AirPods and new MacBook products.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO