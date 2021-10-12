Despite Controversies, ESG Has Staying Power
In recent months, criticism aimed at environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has mounted, with allegations of greenwashing trending higher. New investment concepts often encounter critiques and resistance, but investors of all stripes — institutional, advisors, and retail — are embracing ESG funds. That is a sign that debate about this investment strategy is healthy, and that’s a positive for exchange traded funds such as the Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST). In fact, although JUST is seasoned by the standards of ESG ETFs, it could be one of the ideal options for “ESG 2.0.”www.etftrends.com
