CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Despite Controversies, ESG Has Staying Power

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, criticism aimed at environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has mounted, with allegations of greenwashing trending higher. New investment concepts often encounter critiques and resistance, but investors of all stripes — institutional, advisors, and retail — are embracing ESG funds. That is a sign that debate about this investment strategy is healthy, and that’s a positive for exchange traded funds such as the Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST). In fact, although JUST is seasoned by the standards of ESG ETFs, it could be one of the ideal options for “ESG 2.0.”

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Conviction Matters With Sustainable ETFs

Large-cap funds focusing on sustainability performed admirably in the third quarter, and while the Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) wasn’t around for all of the third quarter — it debuted July 13 — its peers’ performance could be a sign that the new exchange traded fund is on its way to success.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

An ETF Strategy That Wins By Not Losing

Exchange traded fund investors who are looking for a steady long-term investment strategy to diversify their portfolios can consider an approach that seeks to do exactly that: Winning by not losing. In the recent webcast, Excellence Without Emotion: A Better Investment Process, New Age Alpha’s co-founder and CIO Julian Koski...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Excellence Without Emotion: A Better Investment Process

Quick — what’s the worst stock in your client’s portfolio? You may not know, but under the hood of all that vanilla exposure, there are, by definition, stocks that it will be better not to own. Wouldn’t it be great if you had a methodology that let you avoid those companies in the first place?
MARKETS
etftrends.com

How to Find Real Value in Corporate Bonds

Yields on corporate bonds, both investment-grade and junk, are low. So are default rates, and credit spreads are historically tight. Put all that together, and it might be easy for an investor to assume that there’s not much value to be had with corporate debt. Fortunately, some exchange traded funds make finding that value easier. Enter the VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) and the VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB).
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kell
Person
Milton Friedman
etftrends.com

ETF 360: Q&A with Janus Henderson’s Nick Cherney

For this week’s episode of ETF 360, ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon and CIO Dave Nadig spoke with Nick Cherney, the Head of ETFs at Janus Henderson, about the latest ESG news coming in the form of ETFs and portfolios strategies. Watch the Full ETF 360 Episode Here:. “We’re pretty...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

New ETF at Right Place, Right Time for Accessing Exciting Future Trends

With an array of disruptive megatrends still in their infancies, it’s an exciting time to be a growth investor. Fortunately for investors, a growing number of exchange traded funds are up to the task of delivering megatrends exposure. That group includes the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK)....
STOCKS
etftrends.com

A Systematic Approach Could Help ETF Investors More Efficiently Access the Markets

Retail investors can now access systematic exchange traded fund solutions backed by Dimensional Fund Advisors’ time-tested investment approach. In the recent webcast, Why Systematic Active Over Either Active or Passive, Gerard O’Reilly, co-CEO and CIO of Dimensional Fund Advisors, explained that Dimension’s ETF strategies are broadly diversified, have low turnover, and are transparent. Its strategies systematically target higher expected returns using information in prices and use flexibility in implementation to maintain focus and limit costs each day.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Not Woke or Greenwashing: ESG Is Just Solid Risk Management

Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) has taken hits from all angles as of late. Whether it be former sustainability leaders going on record to strongly criticize ESG investing for not doing enough to tackle issues like climate change, or those who would accuse the movement of fervently pushing environmental and social agendas as an excuse to collect higher management fees; it almost seems like everyone is hating on ESG. The real problem is not ESG itself, but that ESG as an investing discipline is simply not well understood. And rightly so; there are multiple ways to incorporate ESG factors into the investment process – just look at all the various fund options. This has made it difficult for many investors to grasp what is really at the heart of ESG: risk management.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Goldman Sachs Etf#Russell 1000 Index#Gsam
etftrends.com

How ESG Skepticism Is a Good Sign for Green Markets

An abundance of doubt has been circulating in the past few months as to the validity of ESG investments and the “greenwashing” that some companies are potentially partaking in. Some investors might interpret that as the space being a risky place for investments, but others are viewing it as an indication that the space is robust and thriving and reflects a market maturity.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Long Term but Tactical Aware: A Better Approach to Your 60/40 Allocation

With interest rates low, many investors are shifting their allocations every more towards equities at all-time highs. But are you really considering the long-term impacts of this approach?. In the upcoming webcast, Long Term but Tactical Aware: A Better Approach to Your 60/40 Allocation, Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR® Americas...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Actively Managed ETFs Snag Almost $275 Billion in September

Investors continue to lean into actively managed ETFs as markets wobble and uncertainty about forward-looking growth persists. Actively managed ETFs within the U.S. brought in nearly $275 billion in net assets in the month of September, making up roughly 4% of the ETF market, according to Morningstar numbers reported by CNBC.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

An ETF to Consider Because AGG Isn’t the Only Core Bond Option

The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) isn’t the end-all-be-all for getting core bond exposure when there are options from FlexShares to consider. One such fund that can serve as an AGG alternative is the FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC). With a focus on obtaining core bond exposure via holdings of ETFs, it’s essentially an ETF made up of ETFs.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
etftrends.com

BITO Proves to Be a Good Bet on the Future of Cryptocurrency

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), the first exchange traded fund focused solely on a cryptocurrency instead of broader crypto exposure, hit $1 billion in trading volume in the after hours of its first day of trading. Within the first twenty minutes of its launch, the bitcoin futures ETF had...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Four ETFs to Consider When Real Assets Are a Must

With the threat of stagflation looming, getting real assets exposure is almost a must in the current market, which is where FlexShares can help with four ETFs to consider. Until recently, the common refrain in the capital markets has been that inflation is transitory. However, that tune is changing as threats of prolonged inflation are starting to creep into the markets.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

CIBR: An Efficient Avenue for Accessing Cybersecurity Equities

Cybersecurity investing is back in the spotlight in significant fashion, reminding investors that this segment provides credible industry-level and thematic exposure. For investors that don’t want to stock pick in this group, exchange traded funds, such as the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), are worthy considerations. CIBR, which tracks the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index, more than doubled in price over the past three years and provides easy access to a deep bench of cybersecurity stocks — 36, to be precise.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Beat Private Equity With This Real Estate ETF

As an asset class, private equity is alluring to an array of investors, and one of the private equity big investment competencies is real estate. Private equity firms own everything from apartment buildings to casinos to data centers to commercial real estate to hotels and much more. While these companies often generate impressive returns in the real estate arena, smaller investors can do the same with exchange traded funds such as the ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ: REIT).
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Stay Ahead of Inflation With This International Dividend ETF

The Biden administration has its hands full as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic but also faces headwinds of inflation. That said, investors will need to be cognizant of their options when looking at fixed income. This means looking for ways to hedge against the rising tide of inflation.
BUSINESS
CNBC

The ESG Boom

With investors and executives aggressively pursuing all things ESG, how can investors make sure they are getting the best ROI. This panel discusses which investments can make a true social impact, as well as boost your returns.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Equal-Weight Diversification Isn’t Just a Buzz Phrase

Investors doing enough research about equal-weight exchange traded funds, including the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP), will certainly come across the word “diversification” or a synonym. It makes sense because diversification is one of the primary benefits offered by equal-weight ETFs relative to their cap-weighted rivals. However, it’s...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Finally! What the Bitcoin ETF Launch Means for Advisors

If you’re an ETF fan, you’ve probably been watching the race to the first bitcoin ETF with interest. If you’re a financial advisor, the news likely brings a combination of excitement, relief, opportunity — and responsibility. Today, ProShares launched the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), an exchange traded product that...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy