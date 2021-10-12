Despite Controversies, ESG Has Staying Power

Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) has taken hits from all angles as of late. Whether it be former sustainability leaders going on record to strongly criticize ESG investing for not doing enough to tackle issues like climate change, or those who would accuse the movement of fervently pushing environmental and social agendas as an excuse to collect higher management fees; it almost seems like everyone is hating on ESG. The real problem is not ESG itself, but that ESG as an investing discipline is simply not well understood. And rightly so; there are multiple ways to incorporate ESG factors into the investment process – just look at all the various fund options. This has made it difficult for many investors to grasp what is really at the heart of ESG: risk management.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO