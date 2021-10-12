CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Coronavirus briefs 10/12

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCortland County has not updated its coronavirus data since Friday, when it reported 33 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 5,975. Tompkins and Cayuga counties reported 96 new cases Friday and Saturday, and one new death. The number of people who have contracted the virus increased to 20,683 across Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The number of people who have died from the virus has risen to 243.

